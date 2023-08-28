The Indiana Fever are not out of the playoff race yet as the 2023 WNBA regular season winds down. At 11-24, the Fever have now won three games in a row and are desperately clinging to their playoff hopes. A loss against the Atlanta Dream on Sunday would have mathematically eliminated them from playoff contention. They are currently four and a half games back of the eighth place Los Angeles Sparks. If the Fever want to make the playoffs, however, they might have to do so shorthanded. Rookie of the Year favorite Aliyah Boston left the Fever game against the Dream early with a thumb injury and her status is currently unknown.

https://x.com/indianafever/status/1695911940218925341?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Seeing Aliyah Boston leave the game with an injury is certainly not something Fever fans want to see, especially at this point in the season. The Fever don't play again until Friday at home against the Dallas Wings so Boston has some time to be evaluated. If she's unable to play, that would definitely put a damper on the Fever's playoff hopes. One loss and they solidify a lottery finish.

Boston has been the frontrunner for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award. She became the first rookie since Schoni Schimmel in 2014 to be selected as a starter for the All-Star Game. She's been averaging 14.6 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 59.3 percent shooting from the field, 57.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Boston will probably get an update within in the next couple of days.