It hasn't been the season that the Phoenix Mercury expected with the return of Brittney Griner. They've been one of the worst teams in the WNBA and in all likelihood will miss the playoffs. At 9-24, the Mercury are tied with the Indiana Fever for the worst record in the league. They're 3-7 in their last ten games and are coming off a big loss against the Los Angeles Sparks. What's made matters worse for them is both Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi have been in and out of the lineup with various ailments. They also haven't had Skylar Diggins-Smith all season as she's been out on maternity. In order to have enough available players on the roster, the Mercury signed former Oklahoma star Madi Williams to a 7-day hardship contract.

https://x.com/wnbamoves/status/1694772811863105899?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Madi Williams was originally drafted by the Seattle Storm with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She ended up being one of their roster cuts though before the start of the season. The Mercury signed Madi Williams to a hardship contract meaning that once they have at least ten available players on the roster, her contract will be immediately terminated. WNBA teams can sign additional roster players above the 12 player limit if they have less than ten active players.

Williams spent five seasons at Oklahoma, her four years of regular eligibility and her extra COVID year of eligibility. She was a three-time All-Big 12 First Team selection and during her college career she averaged 16.1 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals.