The Phoenix Mercury are coming off a big win against the Connecticut Sun out of the All-Star break. At 5-15, they're still one of the bottom teams in the league, but they're not completely out of the playoff picture just yet. They did receive some brutal news though as Diana Taurasi left the game against the Sun early due to an injury. Taurasi appeared on the Mercury injury report and it's unclear how much time she could miss. In a seemingly unrelated move, the Mercury signed Liz Dixon on Thursday to a seven-day contract. By doing so, they also cut Jennie Simms, the team announced.

The Phoenix Mercury has signed forward Liz Dixon to a seven-day contract and waived guard Jennie Simms, the team announced today. — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 20, 2023

The fact that the Mercury chose to use their extra roster spot from cutting Jennie Simms on a center kind of hints that Diana Taurasi's injury may not be that serious or else they would have used that roster spot on a guard. This is the second time Liz Dixon has signed a contract with the Mercury. She began the season on the roster when they signed her to a hardship contract. She only played in one game before they released her.

Dixon was signed afterwards by the Sun and she appeared in four games for them averaging 1.0 points per game and 0.5 rebounds while shooting 40 percent from the field. She now has seven days to hopefully show the Mercury that she's worth keeping for the remainder of the season.

Dixon went undrafted in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She played her college basketball at Georgia Tech for one season and then four seasons at Louisville.