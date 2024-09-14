ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Mercury take on the Chicago Sky. Our WNBA odds series has our Mercury Sky prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Mercury Sky.

The Chicago Sky will take the court on Sunday afternoon knowing exactly where they stand in the race for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot. The Sky are currently not in a playoff position. The Washington Mystics have caught them in the standings, and since the Mystics own the head-to-head tiebreaker, Washington is currently the holder of the No. 8 position with three games left to play. On Sunday afternoon, the Mystics host the Atlanta Dream at 3 p.m. Eastern time. When Chicago takes the court at 6 Eastern, it will know whether the Mystics have won or lost their game with the Dream.

If Washington wins, this game against the Mercury becomes an absolute must-win for Chicago, since the Sky could not afford to fall a game behind Washington with two left to play. Not having the tiebreaker would essentially mean that Chicago would be two back with two left, needing two wins and two Washington losses to make the playoffs.

If, on the other hand, Atlanta beats the Mystics, then the door opens for Chicago to get into the postseason. If the Dream beat the Mystics, Chicago could take the outright lead in the playoff race with a win over Phoenix. Chicago could move one game ahead of Washington, which it must do since the tiebreaker goes to the Mystics. Chicago badly needs this game regardless of the outcome in Washington, but there's a real difference between “must win” and “need to win,” and that will be determined by the Atlanta-Washington game which will end before this Chicago-Phoenix game begins in the Windy City.

Why The Mercury Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Sky have been a terrible team over the past month since the Olympic break. They don't have Angel Reese. They don't have a well-connected and fluid halfcourt offense. There is simply nothing which should lead anyone to think Chicago is going to win this game. The Sky need a reset and some significant roster changes in 2025. No one should be betting on them to win right now.

Why The Sky Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Sky can win because the Phoenix Mercury know they will be the No. 7 seed in the WNBA playoffs and seem to be conserving energy, not really trying to win games with their older, veteran lineup. Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner need to save all their quality for the playoffs. Phoenix has been getting thrashed regularly of late, and a five-day break did nothing for them in a 19-point loss to Connecticut at home on Friday. Phoenix has seemingly made a decision to concede its remaining regular season games so that its core is ready to start fresh for the playoffs. It might not be a bad decision, but it certainly doesn't lead to wins in these final regular season contests.

Final Mercury-Sky Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Sky, but neither team is trustworthy. Pass on this one.

Final Mercury-Sky Prediction & Pick: Sky -2