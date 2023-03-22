Mesut Ozil has called time on his football career at the age of 34. The former German international made the announcement on social media stating that he made the decision after careful consideration following recent injury problems.

“After thoughtful consideration, I’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football,” Ozil wrote on Twitter. “I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.

“It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs – Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahçe, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, plus teammates who have become friends.

“Special thanks must go to my family members and my closest friends. They have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support, through the good times and the bad.”

Better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all. 😭 #Ö pic.twitter.com/pl6xCBraK4 — FK (@fkhanage) March 22, 2023

Prime Ozil was just different man, the best playmaker of all time 🎩🪄 Happy retirement king! 🤍pic.twitter.com/nIcQiLIgSo — Noodle Vini (@vini_ball) March 22, 2023

Wenger once said “if you hate Ozil, you hate good football” great retirement my best playmaker ever.. pic.twitter.com/kkFZLpkDJE — 𒆜Jamal (@JamalKingJK) March 22, 2023

NOBODY will ever forget Mesut Özil's contribution to one of the most ICONIC goals ever. Forever etched his name into the history books. pic.twitter.com/4ph2mSS3il — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) March 22, 2023

Thank you for everything, Mesut Özil ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RbpqaqIk7H — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) March 22, 2023

Mesut Ozil is the only player in history who has been Top Assist Provider in Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Champions League, Europa League, Euro Cup and World Cup. One of the most underrated and under appreciated players of our generation. pic.twitter.com/tygvfdGeJM — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) February 15, 2023

So many special Ozil moments during his time at Arsenal. Not sure anything encapsulates what he was about more than this goal though. Just ridiculously good. It might have turned a bit sour at the end, but it was a lot of fun before that. Special player. pic.twitter.com/XMdiWdXisu — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) March 22, 2023

Most chances created in a single PL game ✅

Most chances created in a single PL season ✅ Mesut Ozil was an elite playmaker 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e1A6W3p3FA — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 22, 2023

Ozil, regarded by many to be the among the greatest playmakers of all time, first made waves during his spells with Bundesliga clubs Schalke and Werder Bremen.

His performances saw him called up to the German national team in the 2010 World Cup where he really announced himself to the masses with his impressive performances in a campaign that saw his nation finish third.

That was enough to earn him a move to Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid where he would go on to win a La Liga and Copa del Rey title over the course of three seasons.

Following the signing of Gareth Bale, Ozil made a blockbuster summer move to Arsenal in 2013 and helped the Gunners end their trophy drought by winning the FA Cup four times in 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2020. During this period, he also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, playing 120 minutes in the final.

He would retire from international football in 2018 after alleged claims of racist treatment and disrespect from the German football federation. As his performances deteriorated at club level, the 34-year-old would eventually get frozen out by Arsenal before his departure in 2021.

Ozil played played two seasons with Fenerbahce before making just four league appearances for Basaksehir this season.