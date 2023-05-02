Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in style to the 2023 Met Gala. Their much anticipated arrival as the final guests of the night set high expectations for the musical couple. And they didn’t disappoint. Despite having announced her pregnancy already, Rihanna still shocked the crowd when she removed the top half of her costume to reveal her pregnant belly.

Donned in white flowers, Rihanna arrived in an all white outfit for the Metropolitan Museum of the Arts fashion event. A white floral piece covered her arms, chest, back, and head, and from the bottom peaked a floor length white A-line skirt. After removing the top piece, she revealed it was a gown underneath with spaghetti straps and a sweetheart neckline. As for her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, he wore a white button up underneath a black jacket and tie with a plaid skirt over bedazzled bell bottom jeans, per PEOPLE.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Their pregnancy reveal came at the Super Bowl Halftime show, when the singer wore a revealing red jumpsuit while performing a mashup of her hit songs. A$AP and Rihanna are already parents to a baby boy, who was born in May of last year. This prevented the Fenty Beauty mogul from attending the Met Gala 2022. This has been her debut since her attendance in 2021, where she and her boyfriend presented as a couple for the first time.

However, she’s no stranger to the Met stage, or any stage for that matter. Rihanna has attended the Met since 2007 when she wore a white gown for the first time.