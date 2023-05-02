Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, the couple who usually keep a low profile, stepped out in style on Monday night in New York City for the highly anticipated Met Gala event, per PEOPLE. The duo attended the event in coordinating looks that perfectly suited the night’s theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

Suki Waterhouse, a model and actress, looked ethereal in a stunning Fendi dress from the Women’s Spring/Summer 2019 collection. The dress was designed with floral silk sheer tulle and featured floral stitching preventing the dress from being completely translucent. The dress was a perfect fit for the theme of the night, as Fendi was once led by Lagerfeld himself.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Robert Pattinson, on the other hand, kept it sleek and more simple. He wore a black Dior suit with a sweeping pleated skirt and trousers. He opted for a gold pin in place of a tie, adding a touch of glamour to his white button-up shirt. The actor looked dapper in his ensemble and complemented Waterhouse’s outfit. The couple were captured in photos with loving looks in their eyes.

This year’s Met Gala was the first time either of the actors had attended the event in years. The couple has been together since 2018 and has kept their relationship relatively private. The couple hasn’t attended the Met event in years and never as a couple. Separately, Waterhouse graced the fashion event in 2014, almost ten years ago. However, this rare public appearance at the Met Gala and turned heads with their stunning looks.