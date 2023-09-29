If you told fans of the New York Mets that the team would be wrapping up the 2023 season by playing a string of games that will have no meaningful effect on their place in the standings, fans might be delighted. “Oh, we wrapped up the NL East already, nothing to play for. Only thing left to see is our playoff opponent!” the Citi Field faithful would assure themselves.

The Mets are ending their season with games that don't matter, but it's 162 and done. For a team that harbored World Series aspirations, this season was a colossal failure by every measure. A roster built around Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander that will limp to the season's finish line without either ace on the roster is not what Steve Cohen signed up for when he was tossing around bags of money during free agency.

Inevitably, when a team misses the mark so badly, people pay for it with their jobs. That's the business. And considering the Mets have already identified someone to come in and clean up their operation wholesale, it seems like it's only a matter of time before manager Buck Showalter finds himself on the chopping block.

Let's go over three major reasons why the Mets have to get rid of Showalter and start new in the 2024 season.

3. The Mets aren't 2024 World Series contenders

This would be a shocking assertion to make even weeks into the 2o23 season. The Mets, coming off a 101-win season in 2022, went all-in on their perceived championship window. They made RHP Edwin Diaz the richest closer in baseball history, resigned CF Brandon Nimmo and 2B Jeff McNeil to sizeable deals, and imported RHP Justin Verlander and RHP Kodai Senga to bolster the rotation. The team was going for it.

Until it wasn't. As the trade deadline neared, the Mets began a shocking firesale of veterans, waiving the white flag in late July. After RHP Max Scherzer was traded to the Texas Rangers, it came out that the veteran had spoken to team owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler and was essentially told that the club was retooling not for 2024, but more likely 2026.

In that case, is Buck Showalter the best manager to pilot the ship for the next season or two? Clearly, developing younger players at the major league level such as 3B Brett Baty, SS Ronny Mauricio, C Francisco Alvarez, and 3B/DH Mark Vientos is a huge responsibility for whoever is managing the 2024 Mets. Is Showalter, with over 3,300 games managed, the right guy? At his age, Showalter is managing for a World Series ring, but that might conflict with the mandate from the front office about what the goals for 2024 are in Flushing. Speaking of the front office…

2. Let David Stearns do the grocery shopping

Former New York Giants and Jets head coach Bill Parcells famously once said “If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.” The analogy is an imperfect fit here, but illustrates the point just fine that an arranged marriage between Stearns and Showalter is not a good idea.

David Stearns is set to take over as president of baseball operations for the Mets in the coming days, following a successful stint in the Milwaukee Brewers' front office. Stearns will want to bring in his own people to run the business side of things and the team's scouting department. It seems likely will want to bring in his own manager as well, and considering how long the Mets have waited to hire Stearns, he should be free to run the team the way he sees fit.

Whether it's bringing Craig Counsell along from Milwaukee or going with a new hire, unless Stearns explicitly tells Cohen he wants Showalter to remain, he should get a clean slate in the dugout.

1. Fire Buck Showalter = World Series win

The New York Yankees and Buck Showalter parted ways after the 1995 season. The Yankees won the World Series in 1996.

The Arizona Diamondbacks fired Buck Showalter following the 2000 season. The D-Backs won the World Series in 2001.

Sensing a pattern here? Okay, so firing Showalter won't guarantee a title for Cohen next season. And there are plenty of coaches and star players who “couldn't win the big one” until they did.

But perhaps there is something to the pattern of Showalter's career, where he builds a team up into contenders, but ultimately cannot get over the hump? Maybe it's just the lifecycle of a baseball team, and Showalter's best served turning a team around before handing off the reigns for someone else to finish the job.

If history indeed repeats itself, the Mets need to fire Showalter now and thank him for the 2024 World Series rings later.