It didn't take long for the scoring to get started in Thursday's final game of the New York Mets-Atlanta Braves series, as Brandon Nimmo launched a two-out missile with the bases loaded for his first career grand slam.

The internet had a massive collection of excited reactions, with Mets Twitter thrilled to see the center fielder go deep in the second inning.

BRANDON NIMMO'S FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM! pic.twitter.com/grQrA4AhBO — SNY (@SNYtv) June 8, 2023

Fans were thrilled to see Nimmo hitting his stride, after he was resigned to an eight-year $162 million contract in the offseason. One fan took his excitement to the next level, declaring him the “best centerfielder in the National League”.

BEST CF IN THE NL BY A LANDSLIDE — MET FOR LIFE NIMMO (@NimmOBP) June 8, 2023

Two innings later, rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez went yard for his 10th home run in just 40 games this year. His two-run shot extended the lead to 8-5, and the Mets will look to avoid squandering the early lead for the third time this series.

All of this action came against Braves ace Spencer Strider, who gave up 8 earned runs in 4 innings before being pulled. Strider has a history of trouble with the Mets; in six prior appearances he holds a lowly 5.03 ERA, which only got worse on Thursday night. Fans were extra excited to see the homers off of Strider, one of the favorites to win NL Cy Young.

Yes Brandon nimmo hit a grand slam off the cy young favorite — Santo (@santo_nunnari) June 9, 2023

This classic divisional rivalry has not been without controversy, after Mets' star Pete Alonso was drilled in the hand last night. Braves fans disrespectfully cheered and applauded the stars' injury. He has since received good news with negative x-rays, but the classless scene fueled the fire between the two teams.