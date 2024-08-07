The New York Mets find themselves squarely in the playoff picture, entering play on August 7 just 1.5 games out of the final National League Wild Card spot.

And though they're on the outside looking in and navigating a 10-game road trip to boot, FanGraphs still gives the Mets a 42.8% chance to make the postseason. Part of that is due to the team's remaining schedule, which ranks fourth-easiest in the National League by opponent winning percentage.

On paper, one could see how the Mets could feasibly make a run. They rank in the top 10 in baseball in most offensive categories and have a solid starting rotation. The bullpen hasn't been great, but they boast a host of proven talent, a few lottery tickets acquired at the deadline, and reinforcements on the way. The team just needs a few things to break right and to make a couple roster moves in the final two months.

The Mets need a healthy Reed Garrett and Sean Reid-Foley

It's hard to picture the Mets winning enough games down the stretch without another reliable arm in the bullpen. The team added several relievers before the trade deadline, but none will be as important as Reed Garrett or Sean Reid-Foley. Both are working their way back from injury.

Garrett has been on the Injured List since July 8 with right elbow inflammation, but appears to be nearing a return. When he comes back, the Mets will get a guy who has struck out 63 batters in 42 innings (13.5 K/9).

Reid-Foley, meanwhile, is working his way back from a shoulder injury. At the time he landed on the IL, he had not allowed a run in his past seven appearances and carried with him a 1.66 ERA.

If those two can come back and shore up the back-end of the bullpen behind Edwin Diaz, it will make Carlos Mendoza's late-game maneuvering much easier.

A word of caution, however. Garrett and Reid-Foley both had bad outings in their most recent rehab appearances. Both pitching on August 4 for Double-A Binghamton, they combined to throw one inning. Garrett gave up four runs, three hits, and a walk while recording just one out. Reid-Foley didn't give up any runs or hits but walked three in 0.2 innings of work.

Luisangel Acuna can spark the Mets' offense

While the Mets have a solid offense, they could use an extra spark. Luisangel Acuna is the Mets' No. 4 prospect and the 90th-ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. Though he's played most of his games at short, this season at Triple-A Syracuse, he has also seen significant time at second base and in centerfield. His offensive numbers are so-so (.262 BA, .688 OPS), but his speed and versatility make him valuable. In 98 games at Syracuse, Acuna has stolen 31 bases, far more than any Met has stolen in 111 games.

“It’s been an up and down season for Acuna,” SNY's Joe DeMayo said in an on-air interview on August 6. “He’s had some really highs, June into July when he’s started to hit the ball a little harder, started to hit the ball in the air, because hitting the ball on the ground has obviously been a big issue of his…He’s going to need to hit for some average to get himself on base…he’s still a plus athlete who can play all three up-the-middle spots, who can be dynamic on the basepaths.”

In the majors, the Mets could use Acuna in a variety of ways. If they're not comfortable having him supplant Jeff McNeil at second base, he could be a perfect bench piece, giving players a rest when they need it and coming in to pinch run late in games.