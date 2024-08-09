Imane Khelif has dealt with intense backlash throughout the 2024 Summer Olympics. Through it all Khelif has continued to find success in the boxing ring, most recently winning a gold medal. The controversy emerged from people questioning her sex, as some believed she was not truly a biological woman. Khelif had a passionate message for all of the critics after winning gold at the Olympics, via Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.

“I’m fully qualified to take part in this competition,” Khelif said. “I’m a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman. I live as a woman. These (attacks) are the enemies of success. That’s what I call them. That also gives my success a special taste, because of those attacks.”

The scrutiny she received stemmed from her victory over Italian boxer Angela Carini. Videos emerged of the fight and some fans did not believe Khelif was truly a biological woman. It immediately led to people running with the idea and sharing opinions.

Khelif made it clear that she is indeed a woman, though. Carini displayed sympathy while discussing the subject.

“All this controversy makes me sad,” Carini told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via bbc.com. “I’m sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision.”

Imane Khelif beginning to receive support

Some fans have changed their mind on the situation. With Khelif allowed to fight, she is beginning to receive far more support than she did following the victory over Carini.

“Every single one of Imane Khelif’s wins from now on out is going to feel so personal to so many people including me. Just look at her smile and emotions after all that nuisance she was dragged through. That’s peak strength,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Imane Khelif sold scrap metal to pay for her boxing training, is a UNICEF ambassador, stood up against horrific bullying, and is now an Olympic champion,” another fan added.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III chimed in.

“Imane Khelif is Algeria’s 1st Boxing Olympic Gold Medalist EVER. NOT A MAN competing in Women’s sports. NOT TRANSGENDER. She’s a BIOLOGICAL FEMALE who SHOULD BE CELEBRATED not bullied and used to push political agendas. Protect women and stop bullying her,” Griffin wrote.

The account called Women Posting W’s also shared a message.

“Imane Khelif wins her first Olympic gold medal in the women’s 66kg. She won the fight by unanimous decision, winning every round on every judge’s scorecard. It is such a deserved win after all the unjustified vitriol and hate she’s had to endure,” the account wrote.

Khelif is an Olympics gold medal winner

There will be fans who continue to criticize Khelif. There will be fans who fully support her. Either way, the fact of the matter is that she is now a gold medal winner at the Olympics.

Winning gold is a dream for many young athletes. Khelif certainly worked hard to accomplish the feat.