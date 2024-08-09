The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have been in an ongoing stalemate when it comes to his long-term future. While a trade seemed inevitable, there now appears to be a route for Aiyuk to return to the 49ers.

But everyday it appears there is a new rumor surrounding Aiyuk. The 49ers star is tired of the noise and just wants a resolution to the contract dispute, he posted via Instagram comment, h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Niners be in the media everyday lol,” Aiyuk wrote. “It's town options out there pick one and stop dropping reports simple.”

While Aiyuk is set for a major pay raise – up to just over $14 million in 2024 – he is also in line to be a free agent after the season. The star wide receiver is looking for more long-term stability in San Francisco or elsewhere. The 49ers are hoping their last second push can secure Aiyuk a long-term future. But if talks continue to flounder, plenty of teams – except the New England Patriots – have shown plenty of interest in trading for him.

And for good reason based on the production Aiyuk has been able to pump out. In 2022 he set new career-highs in receptions (78) and touchdown catches (eight). A year later, Aiyuk's 1,342 receiving yards set another career-high. Over his entire four-year stint with the 49ers, Aiyuk has caught 269 passes for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

On many franchises, Brandon Aiyuk would be the best wide receiver at their disposal. With the 26-year-old finally hitting his stride, the 49ers are hoping whatever output he has in 2024 comes in San Francisco. As for Aiyuk, he just wants to know where he is playing in 2024 and beyond.

But as he has seen in the NFL media circuit, the noise will likely drone on until a final resolution is made.