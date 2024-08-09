New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe was removed from Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels after fouling a ball off his foot. The Yankees announced that Volpe is currently being examined by the head team physician.

Volpe exited the game after hitting a Tyler Anderson pitch off his leg in the second inning. The Yankees shortstop immediately fell to the ground and it was evident that he was in pain.

Video via Talkin' Yanks:

UPDATE: Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News provided an update on Volpe.

“Aaron Boone said Anthony Volpe's x rays came back clean. Just a contusion as of now. Boone's not sure if he'll play tomorrow,” Phillips wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Volpe has not swung the bat all that well in 2024. It has been an improvement over his challenging 2023 rookie season, however. Volpe is currently slashing .258/.306/.403/.709 across 114 games played in 2024. He has also hit 11 home runs and stolen 20 bases.

Volpe has yet to live up to the lofty expectations he was given as a prospect. Yankees fans were hopeful that he would emerge as the franchise's next superstar alongside Aaron Judge. But he has not found his groove in MLB yet.

Losing Volpe for any amount of time would still be detrimental for the World Series hopeful Yankees. He is a talented player who finds ways to impact the game even when he is struggling at the plate.

Yankees cannot afford to lose Anthony Volpe

Shortstop is a difficult position to play. You need range, athleticism, a strong throwing arm and intelligence. Making the right decisions at the position is of the utmost importance.

If Volpe were to miss time, New York would have a challenging decision to make. Oswaldo Cabrera can fill in at shortstop, but having him as the everyday option would not be the preferred approach for the ball club. There is not many other options unless the Yankees promote a prospect.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his status as they are made available.