While the buzz around the franchise isn’t as palpable as in previous years, the Houston Astros remain a contending team that should not be overlooked. The Astros did not have a winning record until the last day of June, but a 33-22 record since the end of May has propelled Houston into another heated race for the AL West title. Houston has won six of the last seven division crowns, the shortened 2020 season being the exception.

The Astros sniffed first place for two weeks and now sit a half-game behind the Seattle Mariners with less than 50 games to play. If this race is anything like last year, it will come down to the final series of the season. That leaves little margin for error for either team and perhaps the advantage goes to Houston and its decorated history of winning.

While not very active leading up to the MLB trade deadline, the Astros made headlines with their acquisition of Yusei Kikuchi. The haul Houston gave up for the 33-year-old was the major talking point, but Kikuchi proved his worth in his Astros debut with 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Desperate for quality outings from their starting rotation, the Astros made their move and hope to mitigate the mistakes during the last two months of the season. Albeit a small sample size, Houston starters posted a 2.29 ERA in the last five games, capped off by 8 2/3 hitless innings from Framber Valdez on Tuesday.

Injuries have decimated Houston's pitching staff but they expect a few arms back before season's end. These moves should help the Astros stay in the playoff conversation.

Astros ace returns for playoff run

Although he will certainly be remembered for his Hall of Fame career on the field, injuries have unfortunately been a significant part of the backend of Justin Verlander's career. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made one start in the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined and is currently amid his fourth stint on the injured list since late in the 2022 season.

Despite battling his body at times, Verlander remains a gifted pitcher who can still throw with the best of them 19 years after his MLB debut. The Astros could use a few significant JV starts down the stretch.

Verlander is nearing a return from a stiff neck that's kept him out since mid-June. He continues to ramp up his rehabilitation and is slated to make a start for Triple-A Sugar Land this weekend. Verlander said he needs two rehab outings before rejoining Houston's rotation.

After missing the first three weeks of the season, Verlander recorded a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts, posting a 3-2 record with 51 strikeouts and 17 walks. Half of his outings were quality starts. Maybe it's unfair to expect better numbers from a 41-year-old pitcher, but Verlander will be the first to tell you he can and will find his past form.

The Astros' starting rotation has recorded mediocre numbers this year, ranking 16th in ERA (4.15) and 21st in fWAR (6.8). Houston starters have ranked in the top 12 in both in every full season since 2017. Verlander has been a significant part of that.

A trio of Verlander, Valdez and Ronel Blanco gives Houston a formidable playoff rotation. Perhaps it's not the team's biggest priority, but adding a healthy Justin Verlander to the mix can add an edge to the Astros and boost their confidence for another postseason run.

Pair of arms gets another chance in Houston bullpen

Sticking with the Astros pitching staff, Houston's bullpen has seen plenty of change this season while still producing solid numbers. Longtime closer Ryan Pressly lost his role to All-Star Josh Hader, although the latter hasn’t exactly been lights out in his debut season in Houston. Injuries have led the Astros to use 31 pitchers so far, the second-most they've used in a single season.

The top ERA among qualified Astros relievers belongs to journeyman Tayler Scott. Overall, Houston's bullpen has been mostly a broken product that's somehow managed to stay afloat. That success may not be sustainable when games matter most.

To the Astros' credit, they have built solid pitching depth in the minor leagues to keep their bullpen intact when players are on the mend. They have more arms in Triple-A with major league experience waiting for another shot, including Seth Martinez and Parker Mushinski.

It probably surprised a few Astros fans to see Martinez get demoted on July 31 following Houston's trade deadline activity. The 29-year-old is having a fine season, sporting a 3-2 record with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP across 49 1/3 innings. He has struggled since the start of June though, carrying a 4.50 ERA through a two-month stretch before being sent down.

Mushinski is a southpaw who hasn’t been able to put it all together over multiple stints with the Astros, but he hasn’t been given a long leash for most of them. He's shown that he can pitch well in a consistent environment. He has a 3.37 ERA with 22 strikeouts and 11 walks since his last demotion on June 5.

Neither pitcher will get the ball in late-game situations for the Astros, but adding them to the bullpen gives Houston more length. Martinez is strong against right-handed batters with a .185 batting average against this season. Mushinski is the next in line in terms of left-handed options. After newly acquired lefty Caleb Ferguson allowed three earned runs in his first two games with the Astros, they might pivot to Mushinski sooner than they intended.