The great Elton John was in Nashville Sunday to perform as part of his North America farewell tour and he made sure that he won’t finish the show without taking a dig at the New York Mets, who just lost their solo grip on the top spot of the National League East division after getting swept in a three-game series by the Atlanta Braves — a team that is close to the heart of the Rocket Man singer.

“Something that makes me very happy tonight: the Braves swept the Mets,” John said during an intermission to the delight of the crowd.

Elton John’s Braves shoutout from last night, taken from Just Ruffin It’s video on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/RjHVsSy9pN — Thomas Gleaton (@thomasgleaton) October 3, 2022

Now, you might be wondering why Elton John showed that much care about the Braves while playing a concert at Nissan Stadium, which is also the home of the Tennessee Titans. Perhaps not many people know that John has lived in Atlanta since the 1990s, albeit part-time. Nevertheless, he apparently has been frequent enough for him to develop an interest in the Braves and call Atlanta his American home. An d of course, it became natural for him to hate the Mets, a chief rival of Atlanta.

In a 1998 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, John expressed how much he loves being in Atlanta.

“People always ask me, ‘Why do you have a place in Atlanta?’ ” John said in the 1998 AJC interview. “It’s because people here have always been that nice to me. … I’ve always been welcomed. I feel at home.”

The Mets, who had at one point back in June had a 10.5 game lead atop the NL East, now trail the Braves by two games with just three outings remaining on their regular-season schedule.