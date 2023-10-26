Major changes were expected when the New York Mets hired David Stearns to be their president of baseball operations. It's only natural that a new executive would want to fill the team's front office with his own hires.

Now, Stearns has his sights set on someone to fill a role with the Mets overseeing the amateur scouting and player development departments. The team has discussed hiring Dan Kantrovitz, currently the vice president of scouting for the Chicago Cubs, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

There are several open roles in the Mets' front office, after the team let go of several longtime employees before the end of the 2023 season.

Pro scouting director Jeff Lebow, farm director Kevin Howard, performance director Jim Cavallini and baseball development director Bryan Hayes were all dismissed from their positions at the end of August. The move was seen as clearing out the front office ahead of hiring a president of baseball operations to oversee everything baseball-related for the Mets.

That role was eventually filled by David Stearns. Now he has the task of hiring for those positions with his own hand-picked choices.

If Kantrovitz is eventually lured away by the Mets, it will mark the second high profile departure from the Cubs' front office this offseason.

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox announced that they had hired Craig Breslow as their new chief baseball officer. Breslow had been a part of Boston's front office since 2019, eventually rising to the role of assistant general manager.

Breslow replaced Chaim Bloom, who the Red Sox fired after four seasons in the same role Breslow now holds.