Amid New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos’ impressive breakout year at the plate, another significant development has unfolded—his marked improvement defensively. While his batting prowess has captured headlines, Vientos’ defensive strides have not gone unnoticed, garnering praise from teammates and coaching staff alike.

Vientos' journey to becoming a serviceable third baseman in 2024 has been underpinned by a simple yet profound adjustment in his approach: An enhanced focus on each pitch. This concentrated effort has improved his reaction times and positioned him better to handle the quick reflexes required at the hot corner.

“That’s what it is: staying locked in,” Vientos explained. “Staying locked in when the game is long and there’s a lot of pitches thrown. Since we have a lot of lefties, there’s a lot of righties in the lineup hitting ground balls to the left side of the field. You have to be ready for every single pitch.”

Mark Vientos receives high praise from Mets star teammate

The Mets' MVP-candidate shortstop Francisco Lindor, who plays alongside Vientos, has noticed a significant change in his teammate's defensive demeanor. “He’s stayed consistent. Not just consistent with catching the baseball but consistent with his mindset, his preparation, his pre-pitch [routine],” Lindor said.

“Last year, he wasn’t able to do it. This year, he seems like he’s getting closer to the 90s. He’s doing fantastic.”

Manager Carlos Mendoza also emphasized the importance of this mental engagement for defensive success. “The biggest thing for me is how engaged he is pitch to pitch… It’s not easy to do it for 200 pitches every day, but that’s what it takes to be a plus defender at this level. You have to be engaged. You have to be ready for every pitch. And he’s done that.”

This focused approach has allowed Vientos to make significant strides in his defensive game, transforming from a liability into a reliable asset at third base. His ability to stay mentally engaged, even during the long stretches typical of baseball games, has played a critical role in his development. The improvements speak volumes about his dedication and adaptability, qualities that the Mets value highly as they continue their competitive season.

Vientos’ evolution on the field highlights the mental preparation and necessary focus in baseball, underscoring a fundamental yet often overlooked aspect of defensive play. As the season nears an end, his continued development at third base will be crucial for the Mets as they push for a playoff spot and aim to solidify their infield defense.