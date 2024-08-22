As the 2024 MLB season nears an end, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is making headlines for his performance on the field and candid reflections on his MVP aspirations. The Mets' shortstop, who has long been a beacon of leadership and skill, is now squarely in the conversation for the National League MVP award.

Since being moved to the leadoff spot by manager Carlos Mendoza on May 18th, Lindor is hitting .302 with 104 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 60 runs scored in those 83 games, which has skyrocketed his name in the NL MVP conversations with the likes of Shohei Ohtani of the Dodgers and Ketel Marte of the Diamondbacks.

Despite his impressive resume this season, Lindor’s early years with the Mets were rocky. When the Mets acquired Lindor from the (then) Cleveland Indians in 2021, his season was marred by controversy and performance struggles, including a notable confrontation with his double-play partner Jeff McNeil and a public dispute with fans. However, Lindor's story is one of resilience and growth. His second year saw him become a cornerstone of the Mets' resurgence, and despite the team’s disappointing performance in 2023, Lindor’s growth has been evident this season.

Francisco Lindor shines on struggling Mets team

This season, the Mets have faced significant challenges. The team's depth has been tested, and injuries have further strained their roster. Despite these issues, Lindor's performance and leadership have been a rare bright spot. His numbers this season have been nothing short of impressive. He's leading NL shortstops in runs and home runs and is the first shortstop to have three separate seasons in which he surpassed 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

Lindor's influence doesn't end on the field. His leadership was instrumental in a critical players-only meeting earlier this season, where he rallied teammates to refocus and improve performance. This meeting marked a potential turning point in the Mets' season, underscoring the significance of Lindor's leadership. His ability to motivate the team and his stellar play have been crucial in keeping the Mets in the race for the final NL Wild Card spot, currently occupied by the Atlanta Braves, who have a 1.5-game lead over the Mets.

His blend of on-field excellence and off-field leadership is why his teammates have vouched for him and think he's in the MVP conversation. In an interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Mets southpaw Sean Manea says, “My man is doing some very, very special things” Manea said of Lindor. “He’s definitely in the [MVP] conversation.”

Lindor acknowledges that the MVP conversation is an honor but emphasizes that his focus remains on the team's success. “It brings a smile to my face because it would be a dream,” Lindor said in an interview with Jeff Passan of ESPN, “but I understand we've still got a long way to go, and I've got to put up way better numbers. If the fans feel that way, it's fantastic. But I got to continue to climb. I got to continue to help the team win. He continues, “MVPs are not won in June and July,” he states. “MVPs are won in August and September.”

With the Mets fighting for a Wild Card spot, Lindor's continued brilliance will be pivotal in their quest for October baseball. His ability to rise to the occasion and lead the team through adversity is a testament to his value as a player and a leader.