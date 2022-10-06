The long and grueling baseball regular season has finally reached its conclusion. After 162 games, the New York Mets have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in baseball, posting an impressive 101-61 record. Buoyed by elite talent such as Francisco Lindor, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer, the Mets appear geared to make a deep playoff run. But no one should forget the contributions of second baseman Jeff McNeil, who posted the best season of his career with the Mets in addition to winning the NL batting crown.

And Lindor wants to make sure that McNeil is rewarded for his impressive season, taking matters into his own hands by vowing to give an expensive reward to his double play partner as early as May.

Speaking with reporters after their latest 9-2 victory over the Washington Nationals, Francisco Lindor revealed his plans on when he would give Jeff McNeil the car he promised following an elite season.

“You guys will find out. The car, I won’t tell you guys,” Lindor laughingly told reporters, per Anthony DiComo. “He don’t even know. I don’t even know. Maybe spring training. Maybe offseason. Maybe New Year’s. We’ll see. […] It was a long time ago. Everybody’s making sure I buy him a car. I will get him a car. I didn’t specify what car it was.”

The 28-year old shortstop revealed the conversation between him and McNeil that took place months ago that led to Lindor making his pricey promise.

“Something came up, and we were talking about the batting title. I don’t know if he was upset that day or something. I don’t know what it was. It’s rare when McNeil is upset. And I said, ‘if you win the batting title, I’ll get you a car,'” Lindor added.

After a disappointing 2021 slash line of .251/.319/.360, Jeff McNeil has come back with a vengeance, slashing .326/.382/.454 in 589 plate appearances in 2022, en route to a 5.9 WAR, per Fangraphs. While the 30-year old second baseman and Lindor have had their dust-ups before, it seems as if Lindor’s promise motivated McNeil in a big way, having sealed away the batting title against the MVP candidates Freddie Freeman and Paul Goldschmidt.