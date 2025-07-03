The New York Mets are dealing with a slowed-down pitching rotation as they placed right-handed pitchers Paul Blackburn and Dedniel Núñez on the 15-day injured list. Blackburn had a right shoulder impingement, while Núñez had an elbow sprain.

Blackburn was set to take the mound for Friday’s game against the Yankees, but his last appearance against the Pirates didn’t go as planned. He allowed three runs on six hits in the first inning, which was interrupted by an 89-minute rain delay. After the break, he didn’t return to pitch and will now be out at least until after the All-Star break.

Núñez had been contributing from the bullpen recently, and his injury adds to a growing list of absences, pushing the front office to make quick changes. These injuries are a significant setback for a rotation that’s already been shaky as the season hits its midpoint.

In response, the Mets have called up right-handers Justin Hagenman, Austin Warren, and Rico Garcia from Triple-A. Hagenman, who made a solid MLB debut in April against the Twins, is now in line to start on Friday. Meanwhile, Blade Tidwell has been sent back to Syracuse after pitching 4.1 innings in long relief against the Brewers.

The Mets still haven’t announced a starter for Sunday’s game. One name to watch is prospect Brandon Sproat, who just had his best Triple-A start of the season, going six innings and allowing only two runs while striking out six. Although he’s not on the 40-man roster right now, he’s a name to keep an eye on.

Despite these challenges, the coaching staff remains optimistic about getting some reinforcements soon. Sean Manaea could be back after one more rehab outing, and Kodai Senga has started his minor league assignment.

Now, the Mets will have to push through this upcoming stretch without two crucial pitchers, hoping that the recent call-ups can step up and keep the team competitive during this critical part of the season.