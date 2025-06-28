When the New York Mets brought in Juan Soto, both sides were under pressure to perform. Mets general manager David Stearns gave Soto an 15-year, $765 million deal to lure him away from the New York Yankees this offseason. He has now become the face of the other New York team, for better or worse. Soto and Mets manager have had their differences, but he has returned to form.

He got New York on the board against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their series opener on Friday. In the top of the fourth inning, the All-Star outfielder took Mitch Keller deep on a 416ft. solo-shot. The home run makes 20 on the season for Soto, a big milestone after a slow start to the season.

Juan Soto SMASHES his 20th HR of the season 😤pic.twitter.com/udIJXyf4Tn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Soto's offensive revitalization comes at a great time for the Mets. Mendoza is dealing with a litany of injuries in his starting rotation. Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea are still out and are each a few weeks away from their returns. Griffin Canning tore his Achilles in his last start. In the meantime, New York hopes they can tread water in the National League East.

The Mets have a chance to put some distance between themselves and the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend. Keller and the Pirates have been struggling all season. On the other hand, the Atlanta Braves appear to have figured something out at the plate. If New York handles business, they could open up their lead over Philadelphia.

Regardless of their place in the standings, the Mets hope that Soto's hot streak continues. Mendoza does not need him to carry the load as much as he did with the Yankees last season, but it would be a major boost to the team's offense.

Soto and the Mets enter trade season well on their way to a playoff berth. However, New York is under pressure to make a move before the deadline. After coming within two wins of a World Series appearance last season, the Mets are ready to get over the hump. If Soto continues to hit like he has been, it is tough to bet against New York.