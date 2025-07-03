The New York Mets are competing for the National League East and are looking to make it to the World Series this season. While they are playing well, some injuries are taking their toll, and their lineup is still struggling. Because of this, New York might make a move, and the Mets' trade market might open up. If the team does make a trade, they absolutely cannot unload three Mets prospects who will be very valuable for a long time.

The Mets just lost a starting pitcher for the season, which will significantly hinder them. It gets even worse. Recently, the Mets endured a sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Much of this has to do with a struggling lineup, as they combined for just four runs over three games. While the Mets finally ended their losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Brewers, there are significant concerns.

This has opened up the floodgates for trade rumors regarding numerous Mets' prospects. While the Mets' trade market is open, the club has to be careful. They have a lot of excellent prospects, and some of these guys will help New York stay a contender for years to come.

Brandon Sproat is one of the Mets' prospects with potential

Brandon Sproat is one of the top prospects in the system. The early profiles on him were that he was a solid No. 2 starting pitcher and someone who could reach the majors in 2025. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way this season.

Sproat is just 4-5 with a 5.43 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Syracuse. This is after going 7-4 with a 3.40 ERA across three levels over 23 starts and 24 games overall last season. Alarmingly, his stats have ballooned, and he has not figured it out yet. But Sproat just had his best start, hurling six shutout innings while allowing two hits in a win over Triple-A Rochester.

Sproat thrives on his elite velocity, which has reached up to 101 MPH, as well as a plus changeup and slider. Conversely, his fastball shape and spin have been hittable. His changeup has been less effective this season because the velocity has climbed. His curveball needs improvement, and some observers have noted that it may be holding him back. Regardless, Sproat has the tools to become a good starting pitcher for the Mets, and they cannot trade him until they see what he can do.

The Mets can't trade Jett Williams

Of all the Mets trade prospects, Jett Williams could become very valuable. At just 21 years old, he has all the athleticism to succeed whether it's being a shortstop or an outfielder. Teams crave that flexibility, and that is why he is one of the best Mets' prospects around. However, New York must resist the urge to trade him.

Williams has been doing well this season, batting .280 with a .394 on-base percentage, and six home runs, 25 RBIs, 46 runs, and 24 stolen bases. Amazingly, he has been all over the basepaths and all over the field, making opponents pay for their mistakes and creating havoc all over the diamond. With Francisco Lindor still holding the reins at shortstop, the Mets can afford to let Williams marinate a little.

Williams can take the next step and move on to Triple-A in his development. After he completes that tour, he will be ready to move on to the big leagues. With Juan Soto holding down the fort in right field, there might be an opening in center for the emerging Williams.

Nolan McLean could become elite

Nolan McLean was initially supposed to be a power reliever. Yet, there is a good chance he might emerge as a starting pitcher. If the Mets continue to deal with injuries to the rotation, they might have McLean available.

McLean is going solid work at Triple-A Syracuse, going 5-5 with a 2.55 ERA over 14 games and 12 starts. Ultimately, he is getting his shot in the rotation, and it's working. Because of his success, he could be turning him into one of the better Mets' trade prospects. New York must not send him away.

McClean has six pitches, including the four-seam fastball, the sweeping slider, and a cutter that makes hitters think twice. Notably, the sweeper is his strongest pitch, and it's one of the reasons he has been dominating. His powerful fastball has been successful, and his low three-quarter arm slot makes him very deceptive. The only weaknesses in McLean's arsenal are his command inconsistencies and potential starter stamina.

The Mets would be wise to foster McLean's development and help him become the elite pitcher he is trending toward. Furthermore, Sproat and Williams could also become centerpieces for the Mets over the next few seasons.