By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jacob deGrom’s decision to sign with the Texas Rangers shocked fans of the New York Mets. Nevertheless, the Mets released a deGrom tribute video following his free agency departure, per the Mets Twitter account.

The video includes some of deGrom’s best moment with the Mets. It will provide fans with bittersweet emotions.

Jacob deGrom made his debut in New York during the 2014 season. He went on to win the NL Rookie of the Year award after posting a superb 2.69 ERA. deGrom followed up his rookie campaign with an All-Star 2015 season. But it was not until 2018 that deGrom established a reputation as MLB’s best pitcher.

In 2018, the Mets’ ace posted a league leading 1.70 ERA while striking out 269 batters. The effort ultimately led to his first Cy Young award. deGrom won the 2019 Cy Young award as well, posting a 2.43 ERA while leading the league in strikeouts with 255.

deGrom kicked off the 2021 season with a 1.08 ERA through 15 games. He was the clear favorite to win the NL Cy Young, but his season came to an early end after suffering an injury. Jacob deGrom returned during the middle of 2022 and helped New York reach the playoffs.

In the end, there will be fans who are upset about his departure. But there is no denying the fact that Jacob deGrom delivered no shortage of incredible moments.

The Mets are now in the process of looking to replace deGrom. They still feature a competitive roster and are expected to be in the postseason hunt once again in 2023.

But Mets’ baseball will have a different feel with Jacob deGrom out of the picture.