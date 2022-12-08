By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Jacob deGrom shocked the baseball world last week when he reportedly agreed to join the Texas Rangers on a blockbuster five-year deal worth $185 million.

deGrom’s future with the New York Mets was up in the air after he opted to decline the $30.5 million player option for the 2023 campaign. Even as there was much speculation over the past month that he would eventually re-sign with the Mets, he elected to take his talents elsewhere.

During his introductory press conference with the Rangers on Thursday, deGrom touched on his decision to put pen to paper on a multiyear contract with Texas. He noted that he was in contact with the Mets after the season about possibly staying put, but in the end, multiple factors attracted him to the AL West side.

“We were in contact with the Mets,” deGrom said. “The Rangers did a great job of constant communication and making me feel like they really wanted me here, and the vision was the same: Build something great and win year in and year out.”

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the Mets were last in touch with deGrom last Thursday, and they had placed a three-year, $120 million offer on the table for him. He ultimately sided with the Rangers’ deal that was $3 million less in average annual value than the Mets’ hefty contract offer.

In the big picture, deGrom has his sights set on helping Texas win a World Series title for the first time in franchise history.

“That’s the goal, winning a World Series,” deGrom said. “These guys all had that same vision, and it lined up with what I wanted to do. They showed a ton of interest right from the start, and the feelings were mutual. I’m just very happy to be here.

“They’re signing great guys, great players, and it’s gonna be an exciting team. Getting out there and meeting everybody is what I’m truly excited for, and taking the field with those guys. They’re true professionals.”

For now, it remains to be seen just what other moves Rangers general manager Chris Young has planned for the remainder of the ongoing free agency period.