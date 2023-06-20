Justin Verlander and the New York Mets are in Houston to start the week for a three-game series against his former team and the reigning World Series champions. Before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park, Verlander and Astros manager Dusty Baker shared a moment on the field as the pitcher was presented with his World Series ring won in 2022 with Houston.

JV gets his World Series Ring from Dusty Baker@astros I #Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/hwJmB5VKRR — AT&T SportsNet™ | SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) June 20, 2023

Unlike most other star players who left a team via free agency, Justin Verlander was shown nothing but love by Astros fans. They gave him a standing ovation as Baker meets him on the field to give him the World Series ring that he and the Astros worked hard to win in the 2022 MLB season.

Justin Verlander played for five years with the Astros, during which he won two World Series and two of his three total Cy Young Awards. In those years with the Astros, Verlander went 61-19 with a 2.26 ERA in 102 total starts. Following the 2022 season, the future Hall of Famer hurler decided to take his talents to the National League and join the New York Mets, thus reuniting with his old partner with the Detroit Tigers, Max Scherzer, to form a considerable 1-2 punch.

Justin Verlander and the Mets arrived in Houston looking to end a two-game skid following back-to-back losses to the St. Louis Cardinals. It has not been a great season so far for the Mets, but winning this series versus the Astros can be the spark that New York needs to turn things around.

Verlander is 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA in eight starts so far this season.