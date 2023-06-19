The New York Mets will play the Houston Astros on Monday in the first game of a three-game series in Houston. Justin Verlander is expected to start one of those games for the Mets, his first start against the Astros since he left for New York via free agency in December.

Verlander helped the Astros win two World Series titles in six years, most recently in 2022. He will receive his World Series ring from last year's championship and the Astros will play a tribute video for him before Monday's game, according to Chandler Rome.

Verlander missed all of the 2021 season after getting Tommy John surgery but came back in 2022 to have arguably his best season ever. He posted a 1.75 ERA with 185 strikeouts in 28 starts and won his third Cy Young Award. The Astros were 20-8 in games Verlander started. The winning continued in the playoffs as Houston went 3-1 in Verlander starts despite his 5.85 ERA.

The Astros acquired Verlander at the trade deadline in 2017. He immediately was Houston's best pitcher with a 1.05 ERA in five regular season starts, all five of them wins as well. He followed that with a 2.21 ERA in 36.2 playoff innings en route to a championship.

Verlander signed a two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets this offseason. His debut was delayed due to a shoulder injury and he hasn’t exactly been lights out since his return. He has a 4.40 ERA in eight starts and is yet to post back-to-back good starts. He has four quality starts and allowed 18 combined runs in the other four.

Justin Verlander and the Mets are 33-38 and need a quick turnaround if they want to stay afloat in the National League playoff picture.