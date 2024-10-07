The New York Mets didn't shy away from inserting RHP Kodai Senga into Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. He may have given up a leadoff bomb to Kyle Schwarber, but he eventually settled in and retired six of the next eight batters. He finished the day with two innings pitched, three strikeouts, two walks and one HR allowed. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that the 31-year-old Senga “continues to feel good” following his Game 1 start and would be New York's Game 5 starter should that game be necessary, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

After Game 1, Mendoza tried to keep his team grounded, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“You can't take anything for granted,” Mendoza said. “That's a really good team. They did it throughout the whole year. They won the division by a lot. we've got to continue to play well against them.”

The Mets stormed back dramatically in Game 1, scoring five runs in the eighth inning. But sometimes, when you live by the comeback, you lose via the comeback. The Phillies secured the Game 2 win on a ninth-inning walk-off single that scored Trea Turner.

Mets seeking first NL Pennant since 2015

The Mets have an optional day off on Monday. It's the first time they've been home after two weeks on the road, per DiComo.

“The Mets will hold an optional workout at Citi Field today, and it truly is optional — for guys who need treatment or those looking to get in some swings. The emphasis for this team is on rest,” DiComo shared.

RHP Luis Severino expressed some context to where the Mets are mentally.

“We've been on the road for the last six months, I feel like,” Severino said.

The Mets last played a home game on September 22.

Another win in Game 3 would maintain the Mets' home-field advantage, as the series has three games left in New York. New York and Philadelphia have Monday off but return Tuesday as the Mets host the Phils for Game 3. Phillies' Aaron Nola and the Mets' Sean Manaea are the probable pitchers.