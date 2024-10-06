The New York Mets are making a habit of registering comeback victories in the most important games. They did it for the third time in less than a week when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 in Game 1 of the National League Divisional Series.

The Phillies had gotten the early jump in the first inning when leadoff batter Kyle Schwarber slugged a long home run off of starting pitcher Kodai Senga. The 2023 New York Mets All-Star was making just his second appearance of the year, and after being greeted with the long ball, he did not give up any more hits or runs in 2.0 innings of work.

After the game, the Japanese pitcher said through his interpreter that if the Mets ask him to pitch, he would take the assignment. “If they call on me, I just prepare to pitch that day.”

The Mets appeared to be in trouble through the first seven innings of the series opener at Citizens Bank Park because Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was on top of his game and had shut down the Mets offense. He gave up just one hit and struck out nine batters while walking four in 7.0 innings of work. Wheeler was able to generate 30 swings and misses during his assignment.

Mets attack Phillies bullpen in the 8th inning

However, once Phillies manager Rob Thomson decided to pull Wheeler and go to the bullpen, the Mets offense came to life.

There had to be a feeling of relief in the New York dugout when reliever Jeff Hoffman came into the game. The Mets hitters were able to rally against Hoffman and Matt Strahm as they scored five runs in the eighth inning to seize control of the game. Mark Vientos knocked in the tying run with a single after starting his at bat with an 0-2 count, and Brandon Nimmo followed with a go-ahead RBI single of Strahm.

J.D. Martinez was called on to pinch hit and he delivered a run-scoring single, while Pete Alonso and Starling Marte both delivered run scoring fly balls in the inning. Nimmo delivered another run in the ninth inning with a single.

The Mets pitching staff was able to limit the Phillies to one additional ninth-inning run after the Schwarber home run.

David Peterson followed Senga to the mound and pitched three scoreless innings and Reed Garrett was also effective. He gave the Mets two more innings before Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek pitched the final two innings to secure the opening win in the best-of-5 series.

Luis Severino will take the mound in Game 2 of the series for the Mets against Cristopher Sanchez for the Phillies. First pitch is scheduled Sunday at 4:08 p.m. ET.