The New York Mets have done their celebrating following their dramatic Game 3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round of the National League playoffs. Now they move on to the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Manager Carlos Mendoza has tabbed Kodai Senga to start against the National League East champions.

Senga has only made one start this season as a result of a calf injury. However, he is doing well enough to take the ball in this crucial situation and give the Mets a full effort. While nobody knows exactly how long Senga will be able to pitch as a result of his long layoff, he is going to give it everything he has.

When he met with the media Friday, he explained that he had the intention of staying out on the mound as long as needed. “If they say 10 pitches, I’m all in for 10 pitches,” Senga said. “If they say 200, I’m in for 200.”

It has been a long time since pitchers regularly threw complete games and threw 125 pitches or more in a game. It seems clear that Mendoza would never ask that of any of his pitchers, let alone one that has battled back from an injury and has only appeared in one game. Still, hearing a statement like that has to please New York management, players and fans.

Mendoza, Mets have a plan in Game 1

It seems likely that Senga would only go a short time before turning the ball over to the Mets bullpen. Mendoza said that he has a plan in place for Game 1 against the Phillies.

“We'll see. We're gonna let it play out,” Mendoza said. “He's been in Florida throwing, facing hitters. We have a plan, but we're gonna go out there — watch him closely — and go from there. But he's ready to go, and that's why we're going with him in Game 1.”

The 31-year-old Senga could only throw 5.1 innings during the regular season but he is hoping to give the Mets a much better and more meaningful effort in the postseason. He struck out nine batters and walked just one in his only start.

However, the Mets believe in Senga because he was so successful in 2023. He had a 12-7 record with a 2.98 earned run average with 202 strikeouts in 166.1 innings. He made 29 starts for the Mets a year ago.

Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Wheeler made 32 starts this season and had a 16-7 record while fashioning a 2.57 ERA in 200.0 innings of work. The right-hander struck out 224 batters while walking 52.