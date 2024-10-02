The New York Mets are sidestepping the drama after taking Game 1 of the MLB National League Wild Card round series versus the Milwaukee Brewers. That is probably not the case if not for a big night from starter Luis Severino. The Mets needed it too since Edwin Diaz was out of commission to begin the postseason.

Severino kept things simple after giving up a two-run first inning. Eight Brewers got to the plate before the Mets recorded three outs. However, the home-team Brewers only musted two more runs all game. Severino settled down with his teammates in mind.

“I think, not even for me but for the bullpen. (They) appreciate that,” Severino explained. “When they came to the dugout they were really happy about me getting us (through) those six innings. Just going out there and trying to grind through the outing. I knew Diaz was not going to be available tonight so anything I could do to help the bullpen I was going to do it.”

The Mets gave Severino a five-run fifth inning as a cushion in the 8-4 victory. It was not pretty for Severino (eight hits, four runs, two walks, three strikeouts) but ugly wins look mighty pretty in October.

Mets got ‘beat up' Luis Severino's best

Severino could not save the best for last. The starting pitcher might not have made it through six innings by thinking ahead. New York needed focus and the Mets got 105 Cy Young-caliber pitches for their troubles. The Brewers just happened to tattoo a few. Still, the Game 1 go-to kept grinding through Milwaukee's batting order to keep things close, per New York Daily News reporter Abbey Mastracco.

“I was beat up, I’m not going to lie,” Severino said. “But the guys gave me a lot of time to rest that I needed there and I was able to come back…It was a grind since the first inning. I feel like I made good pitches, they were just hitting the ball to good spots.”

Shortstop Francisco Lindor and Mets manager Carlos Mendoza stood by their ace while admitting what could not be denied, per Mastracoo.

“I think the adrenaline is up there and the emotions are high,” Lindor explained. “You’ve just got to find a way of staying the course.”

“It’s a playoff game,” added Mendoza. “Everybody is tired, but once you play ball, you’ve got to go.”