That's it for the New York Mets' 2023 season. After a supremely disappointing first half of the season, the front office has decided to renege a bit on their roster building plans. They traded both of their aces in Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to the Rangers and Astros, respectively. The focus is clear: rebuild for the next year or so to compete in the future.

Does Max Scherzer hold this decision by the Mets front office against them? In his first press conference with the Rangers, the ace bared his thoughts on the deal that sent him there. Scherzer respected the decision by the team, per Anthony DiComo.

“Every team has a right to do that,” Scherzer said Tuesday at his introductory press conference in Texas. “I totally get where they’re (Mets) coming from. I understand from roster construction, with what was going on in New York, that that’s the decision they had to make. It’s tough making those decisions, but that’s why they’re paid to make the big bucks.”

Scherzer, a veteran of the game, knows how these decisions go now at this point. The Mets built this season to compete, but they just haven't clicked this season. After a shocking first-round exit in 2022, New York struggled in 2023, going 50-56 at the time of writing. It was painfully clear that this team wouldn't be able to compete. Because of that, GM Billy Eppler pulled the plug early on this team. In fact, Scherzer revealed his conversations with Eppler prior to the trade, revealing New York's plans for the season.

“I talked to Billy,” Scherzer told The Athletic per Ken Rosenthal. “I was like, ‘OK, are we reloading for 2024?’ He goes, ‘No, we’re not. Basically our vision now is for 2025-2026, ‘25 at the earliest, more like ‘26. We’re going to be making trades around that.’

With that in mind, the Mets are looking to the far future. The future of their other stars are in question: Pete Alonso in particular is a name to watch in the next season and offseason. We'll see how the Mets deal with this sudden change of plans.