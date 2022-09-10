Mets call up top prospect Mark Vientos in hopes of regaining NL East lead

The New York Mets have fallen apart in the National League East recently. Their once strong lead atop the division has vanished, and the Atlanta Braves overtook them for the top spot in the division after they won and the Mets lost last night. This certainly isn’t the first time we have seen the Mets collapse down the stretch, and it looks like history may be repeating itself in New York.

While all may seem lost now, it’s worth noting that the Mets are still just a half game behind Atlanta heading into play today, and even if they can’t win the division, they should easily be able to win the top NL wild card spot.

But the Mets aren’t content with the ways things have been going recently, and they decided to call up one of their top prospects in Mark Vientos. Vientos has been tearing it up at Triple-A all season long, and his solid bat may provide the Mets with the spark they have been looking for throughout the second half of the season.

Vientos has been hitting well in Triple-A all season long (.280 BA, 24 HR, 72 RBI, .877 OPS) making him the perfect call-up for the Mets. Vientos can also play all over the infield as well, making it easy to get him in the lineup and keep him there if he continues to hit well in the majors.

The Mets are desperate for any help they can get at this point, and Vientos could end up being just what they need to turn things around. Losing their lead to the Braves isn’t a great look, but there’s still time for New York to turn things around, and Vientos could be the guy who can help them go on a run over the final few weeks of the season.