The New York Mets reveal how involved they were in the race to sign Shohei Ohtani before the superstar signed with the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani made history on Saturday after signing a 10-year $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Toronto Blue Jays seemingly lost the bidding race, the New York Mets revealed how involved they were in potentially signing the superstar two-way player.

Steve Cohen is known to be a big spender. He's spent a wild amount of money to build the Mets' current roster. However, it appears Cohen bowed out of the race early, according to Mike Puma and Mark Sanchez of The New York Post.

“The Mets never made a formal offer to Shohei Ohtani, The Post's Mike Puma reported Saturday, after it became clear that the contractual numbers would be higher than the team was comfortable with.”

Shohei Ohtani is being paid $70 million per year. It completely blows the previous record out of the water, which was held by Steven Cohen and the Mets after he gave Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander $43.3 million per season.

But at the end of the day, New York was just never a destination for Ohtani. “A clubhouse source told The Post's Jon Heyman that Ohtani has said he could not see himself playing in the Big Apple.”

The Mets were never in on Shohei Ohtani. However, now that he's signed with the Dodgers, New York may set their eyes on another Japanese superstar, Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Both the Mets and Yankees are seemingly in on the star pitcher. So, New York baseball fans still have something to hope for during this offseason.