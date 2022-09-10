Mets hit with tough Starling Marte update amid tight NL East race

The New York Mets have struggled mightily as of late. They have lost control of the National League East division to the Atlanta Braves, who the Mets currently find ahead of them in the standings by just half a game. Considering how big of a lead the Mets have had at times recently, though, being behind the Braves at all is a tough pill to swallow.

New York got more bad news earlier today when it was announced that Starling Marte was headed to the injured list with a fractured right middle finger. Losing Marte is a huge blow for the Mets, as he has been one of their best players all season long, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time for a struggling New York squad.

Official: Starling Marte is on the IL with a fractured right middle finger. The Mets are calling up Mark Vientos for tonight. Marte’s stint is backdated to Wednesday. So he is eligible to return a week from today. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) September 10, 2022

Marte has patrolled right field for the Mets most of the season, and has been a fantastic table-setter for the rest of the lineup given his ability to find his way on base. Replacing his steady presence in both the field and the lineup is going to be tough for the Mets to do, but they are going to have to find a way to do so if they intend on retaking the lead in the NL East.

The Mets called up one of their top prospects in Mark Vientos with the hope that he can replace Marte’s lost production in the lineup. Even if Vientos plays well, New York is going to hope that Marte is back sooner rather than later, because they are going to need him in their lineup assuming they make the playoffs, which seems quite likely even if they don’t win their division.