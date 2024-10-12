The New York Mets cruised into the NLCS after upsetting the Philadelphia Phillies in their NLDS series in four games, and they learned that their opponent would be the Los Angeles Dodgers after they won in five games over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. Game 1 will take place on Sunday, and New York has already decided on who their Game 1 starter will be.

The Mets pitching staff has stepped up in a big way during their postseason run so far, and they will look for their starters to continue to go out and pitch late into games. In Game 1, New York will be turning the ball over to Kodai Senga, who started just one game during the regular season but took the ball in the opener of their series against the Phillies, pitching two innings before turning things over to the bullpen.

Kodai Senga will look to get Mets off to hot start in NLCS vs. Dodgers

The expectation was that Senga would draw the start for the Mets, and sure enough, Carlos Mendoza reveals that's what will end up happening in Game 1. New York has been cautious with Senga after he missed virtually the entire season with shoulder and calf injuries, but considering how close the team is to the World Series, they may take the training wheels off for him in the NLCS.

Chances are Senga won't pitch super deep into this game, as Mendoza was quick to pull him against the Phillies, and he could follow a similar strategy against the Dodgers, especially considering how he may need him later on in the series. New York knows their Game 1 starter, though, and the team will look to rally behind him and pick up a victory over the Dodgers to open this huge NLCS battle.