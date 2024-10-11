The New York Mets were the first team to clinch a spot in the MLB Championship Series this postseason after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS in four games. With their sights set on the next series, the Mets are nearing a decision on who will start for them on the mound in Game 1 of the NLCS Sunday.

Signs point to Kodai Senga getting the ball for New York. He started Game 1 of the NLDS and could be in line for more work in the series opener of the NLCS.

“Can now upgrade reporting on Senga to likely for Game 1,” per SNY's Andy Martino. “They just need to make sure to check in with all pitchers and see that everyone is on track before making official decision tomorrow. Not final.”

Most of Senga's 2024 was lost to shoulder and calf injuries, but the right-hander found his way on New York's playoff roster and is ready to contribute. He allowed a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber in Game 1 of the NLDS but bounced back to retire six of the next seven batters he faced. Senga threw 31 pitches in two innings, recording three strikeouts and one walk.

He's expected to be given around 60 pitches in his next start.

Senga started one game in the regular season, earning a win over the Atlanta Braves. He allowed two runs on two hits with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Mets ready for NLCS showdown

Perhaps not many people expected the Mets to be here, but the players and coaches in that clubhouse felt the buzz for much of the second half. New York has ridden an underdog mantra for much of this amazin' run, but they aren’t your typical underdogs.

The Mets have arguably been the best team in baseball since mid-June and can never be counted out. Look no further than their two playoff series so far this October. The Mets trailed in four of the five games they've won this postseason and were down to their final two outs in the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York is guaranteed to be on the road for the NLCS' first two games, heading to either Los Angeles or San Diego. The Mets will learn who their opponent is Friday night following the deciding game of the Dodgers-Padres series.

They'll likely be underdogs on paper against either team, but that won’t stop the Mets from entering the series with confidence. If they get a solid performance from Kodai Senga in Game 1, it could spark New York to another upset in the National League playoffs.