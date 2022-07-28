Mets’ MLB trade deadline plans after brutal bullpen blow

The New York Mets were already expected to be in the market for relief pitchers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After the latest blow sustained to their bullpen, that need will perhaps become even more apparent. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has the details.

On Friday, New York is expected to place right-hander Drew Smith on the 15-day injured list with an unspecified arm issue. The move likely will be retroactive to Monday, with Smith eligible to return on Aug. 9. But with the trade deadline approaching Tuesday, the Mets are trying to add multiple relievers, sources said.

Rosenthal reported that the Mets are expected to place relief pitcher Drew Smith, who has recorded a 3.51 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 41 innings, on the 15-day injured list with an arm issue.

That means that the bullpen, which president Sandy Alderson had already pointed out as an area that needed “to be strengthened”, is even more of a focus.

Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets are “trying to add multiple relievers.” The club has been linked to Chicago Cubs closer David Robertson ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar and Colorado Rockies veteran Daniel Bard are also among the late-inning arms expected to be moved.

Armed with a rotation that features Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom (when healthy), as well as a mighty lineup, it’s clear that the Mets are focused on improving the weakest area of the team, the ‘pen.

It will be interesting to see who the club zeroes in on ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline.