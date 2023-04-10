Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Mets have stumbled out of the gates in 2023, losing players to injuries and half of their first 10 games. On top of injuries to Edwin Diaz and Justin Verlander, Starling Marte is now dealing with one.

Marte was pulled from the Mets’ loss to the Miami Marlins due to a neck strain and is considered day-to-day, the team announced. He collided with Jean Segura’s leg at third base on a steal attempt in the first inning. He remained in the game as the base runner but was subbed out shortly thereafter.

More injuries are the last thing the team needs right now, especially to one of their best players. The 34-year-old has started off the season well, contributing 10 hits, four stolen bases, three walks, two RBI and a .863 OPS as New York’s two-hole hitter.

Last season, Marte was named an All-Star but injured his core muscle in the back half of the year, costing him several games as the Mets floundered. His well-rounded game, particularly his hitting, has been huge for New York. Any absences from him would put immense pressure on Pete Alonso, the other most reliable hitter to this point in the season.

The Mets’ pitching staff has been injured and ineffective while the lineup remains inconsistent so far. Top prospect Francisco Alvarez has had his share of struggles. Although there is plenty of time for the Mets to collect themselves and get on the path to success, this start has not been very good.