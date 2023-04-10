The New York Mets have gotten off to a 5-5 start, and suffered a 7-2 loss to the Miami Marlins at home on Saturday. Francisco Lindor spoke about the start to the season, and said he is not worried about the Mets long-term.

“We’re still in a very good spot,” Francisco Lindor said, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “We won five games, and 85 percent of our team doesn’t feel at its peak yet. Obviously we want to be with a better record. But I know for a fact Max [Scherzer] is not at peak yet… obviously [Carlos] Carrasco… our hitters, including myself, we’re not there yet.”

Obviously, Lindor believes that the Mets veteran players like himself, Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco will perform better as the season goes on. Lindor and Max Scherzer have track records to make that believable for them, while Carlos Carrasco is a bit more of a question mark.

The good news for the Mets is that Pete Alonso and Kodai Senga have performed well to start the season. Pete Alonso has been one of the better power hitters in the league over the last couple of years. Kodai Senga was one of the key signings of the offseason for the Mets, and his performance is welcomed in the absence of Justin Verlander, who is dealing with an injury.

The Mets have notable injuries, including Justin Verlander. Edwin Diaz is missing the entire season due to an injury he suffered in the World Baseball Classic. Catcher Omar Narvaez is on the injured list as well.

The Mets have big expectations, and Lindor believes they will live up to them in time.