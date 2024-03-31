New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has walked into a unique situation in his first year as a skipper. Owner Steve Cohen is more than willing to shell out cash to acquire top-shelf talent, but all the money in the world won't be enough to wash the stench off the organization's troubled history.
Although the 2024 season just begun, the Mets already find themselves embroiled in drama rather than winning games. Within the first two games of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets have already gotten into a benches-clearing standoff, and had relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez ejected. Mendoza did some damage control in the post-game presser, insisting that his team isn't trying to be confrontational, via SNY.
Is it believable, or have the Mets already fallen into the trap of focusing on pettiness over winning?
Carlos Mendoza has his work cut out for him as Mets manager
Ramirez got ejected Saturday for throwing a fastball behind Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins. Citi Field erupted in cheers, as the home faithful was happy to see their team's arch-nemesis get rattled.
Yohan Ramírez gets a standing ovation from the crowd at Citi Field for throwing a 94-mph fastball behind Rhys Hoskins.
And now, after a delay, Ramírez has been ejected. pic.twitter.com/HoXWEC4os3
— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 30, 2024
This isn't the first time that a Mets pitcher has thrown at Hoskins. In 2019, New York hurler Zack Wheeler threw a 97-mile-per-hour heater behind the slugger when he was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. That one also resulted in a near-brawl, via Kevin Davidoff of the New York Post.
On top of that, Hoskins upset Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil on Friday's Opening Day game, sliding into him late while McNeil was covering second base. This also resulted in a benches-clearing near-brawl.
While Mendoza can't be faulted for his team's history with Hoskins, he'll need to put his foot down in the locker room to avoid more incidents like this in the future.
“You hate to see it,” Mendoza said post-game on Saturday. “Obviously when it first happened, I couldn't tell what was the pitch. Definitely not trying to hit him. You know, I understand their frustration with everything that's been going on, what happened yesterday and things like that.”
Given the history, Mendoza's comments seem like a stretch at first glance. However, he did later give legitimate reasons for his claims.
“Ramirez is a guy that historically has control issues…He's trying to pitch up and in, trying to get a ground ball with the sinker, and you know, that happens,” Mendoza continued. “But when you see his reaction, he's going after the ball…I know it looks really, really bad, but we're not trying to hit anybody.”
Ramirez' control issues aside, nothing will change the fact that the timing of the pitch was suspicious, given the context. At the end of the day, the only thing that really matters is that the Mets now find themselves under .500 once again to start the season.
Since its pennant-winning campaign in 2015, the club hasn't even gotten back to the National League Division Series. In order to end this troubling trend, Carlos Mendoza must right the ship and keep the Mets focused on what really matters: winning games.