Patrick Mahomes’ dad Pat running it back with Mets on Old Timers Day

The New York Mets are honoring their past stars with Old Timers Day on August 27th. Among the many former players who will be there is Pat Mahomes, the father of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is one of 28 pitchers and 61 total players (plus four managers) that will be at Citi Field on Old Timers Day. A plethora of players from the Mets’ early years, championship-contending years and all throughout the history of the franchise will be in attendance.

The #Mets announced their roster for Old Timers Day on Aug 27 and one of the participants is former pitcher Pat Mahomes, whose son plays football. pic.twitter.com/WQX5nHdRPD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022

Pat Mahomes spent two years of his 11-year career with the Mets, helping them win the National League pennant in 2000. He posted a 4.74 ERA in 157.2 total innings. The righty spent most of his career with the Minnesota Twins and also played for the Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

Mahomes will be joining plenty of his former teammates on Old Timers Day, including Mike Piazza, Mike Hampton, Al Leiter and Robin Ventura, as well as former manager Bobby Valentine. Several other New York legends, including Dwight Gooden, Keith Hernandez and Daryl Strawberry, will be in attendance as well. Recent Mets stars like Bartolo Colon and Jose Reyes will be there, too.

Patrick Mahomes has repped the Mets plenty of times and was around the team when his dad was a member. As he continues his legendary career in the NFL, the Mets are quick to congratulate him for his success on social media.

The 2022 Mets are looking like a contender for the World Series and could be even better with Jacob deGrom back in action. Celebrating their stars of the past should be a good time, as they will face the lackluster Colorado Rockies on Old Timers Day.