Well, that's a terrifying sight to see. An MLB-level pitch to the face is never a pretty sight in baseball. Against the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets star Pete Alonso was hit by a wild pitch to the head. Naturally, Alonso was taken out of the game, but not before having some words with Logan O'Hoppee and the Angels pitcher that hit him. (video from SNY)

The benches clear and the bullpens empty after Pete Alonso gets hit in the head by a breaking ball pic.twitter.com/NrT0ZFHPcq — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2023

By the looks of it, the pitch was a breaking ball that didn't break the right way for the Angels pitcher. Throwing those kinds of pitches near a person's body is incredibly risky. Lose command of the pitch, and you can end up hitting the batter somewhere bad. The Mets were understandably upset at this, as it could've seriously injured Pete Alonso.

It also doesn't help that Alonso is one of the most hit batters in the league. He and Mets teammate Jeff McNeil are third in the league in hit by pitches with 17 prior to this day. When you get a pitch that came this close to breaking your face and/or giving you a concussion, you're going to be understandably upset, whether or you the HBP was intentional.

The Mets are having an abysmal season, especially considering the expectations for them this year. Many were looking forward to see this team make it back to the playoffs to avenge their tragic exit last season. However, New York came out flat this year and never recovered from their awful start. They've officially mailed in the season, and perhaps the 2024 season as well. This is a colossal disappointment for the team.