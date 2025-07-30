New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto might not be out for an extended period of time, but the team will have to survive at least one day without the four-time All-Star.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that Soto will be out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Soto suffered a foot contusion in the top of last night’s fourth inning, and was forced to leave the contest early.

“No surprise, but Juan Soto is out of the Mets' lineup today,” DiComo tweeted. “With a team off day tomorrow, that gives Soto close to 72 hours to rest his sore foot before Friday's game.”

Soto’s X-rays came back negative, but the 26-year-old will have to ensure that he is able to play without any residual swelling.

“I think it’s going to be good,” Soto told MLB.com. “We’ve just got to get the swelling down. Whenever the swelling is down, I think we’re going to be fine.”

After a slow start to 2025, Soto has slowly started to look like himself. Across 107 games, he has hit 25 home runs, collected 62 RBIs, drawn 84 walks, and posted an .871 OPS.

According to Baseball Savant, Soto ranks in the 100th percentile in both BB% and Chase%.

The injury came at a pivotal point for the Mets. They are currently attempting to stave off the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot in the National League East.

The two teams are less than a game apart in the standings, and will need others like first baseman Pete Alonso and shortstop Francisco Lindor to step up while Soto is out.

Lindor is currently experiencing an 8-for-55 slide while Alonso is just 5-for-57 across his last 16 contests. Both struggled in Tuesday’s game.

“They’ve been grinding for the last three weeks,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told the New York Post of Lindor and Alonso. “We’ve seen some good signs at times. A couple of games, three games where they hit the ball hard, they get results. And then we’ve seen games like today.”

The Mets have placed themselves in position to make an October push, but their latest injury will call for a gut check.