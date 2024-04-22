After a brutal 0-5 start, the New York Mets are rolling behind a surprise cast of role players.
The biggest surprise on the roster may be 31-year-old pitcher Reed Garrett, who didn’t make the Mets out of spring, leads the majors with 21 strikeouts out of the bullpen in 10 ²/₃ innings (an Edwin Diaz-like rate) and has yet to allow an earned run.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post spoke with Garrett about his amazing career turnaround with the Mets.
“The 2024 season is one big highlight for him. But the biggest highlight came Saturday when manager Carlos Mendoza called upon Garrett to close out a 6-4 win against the league’s marquee team, and he did so in the most impressive fashion impossibly. He whiffed all three Dodgers batters for his first big-league save.
“It’s one of those you dream about,” Garrett said. “And that was really a dream come true.”
And it’s no fluke. James Outman and Andy Pages were called out on strikes, and Gavin Lux went down swinging.”
But how did a pitcher with a 7.10 ERA that spent two years in Japan manage to turn his career around with the Mets?
Says Heyman, ” 1. He refined his curveball, making it more of a sweeper (exactly what this means you’ll have to ask a pitching coach).
2. He brought back the two-seam fastball (he also throws a 96 mph fastball, cutter and outstanding splitter, his calling card).
3. He found someone who truly believes in him — Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
4.And this is probably the big one. “I think it’s just attacking the strike zone, and doing the best I can to go right after guys. I feel like the most important thing is if you get ahead in the count it’s a whole lot easier,” Garrett said.”
Mets turning their season around after brutal start
Back on April 4, the New York Mets fell to 0-5 after losing the first game of a doubleheader to the Detroit Tigers and were left as one of just two remaining teams in the league without a win. With one of the least touted rotations in baseball and a lineup of struggling veterans, it looked like the Mets might already be done for.
But it turns out that the season isn't decided in the first week.
The Mets have since ripped off 12 wins in their last 16 games played, including six wins in a row.
The Mets have a top-10 MLB team ERA and OPS, so it's coming together on the mound and at the plate. They went into Truist Park and won a series over the Atlanta Braves, something they've found just about impossible these last two seasons, and just did the same to the Los Angeles Dodgers, finally losing on Sunday as they attempted to go for the series sweep.
The Mets look to continue their winning ways when they visit the San Francisco Giants on Monday evening.