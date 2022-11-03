Mets’ Starling Marte undergoes surgery to repair core muscle injury, but there’s a catch

The New York Mets have their first headline of the MLB offseason, though it doesn’t concern free agency or the trade market. Mets outfielder Starling Marte underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Tuesday, an ailment that he reportedly “sustained in the second half of the season.” Tim Healey of Newsday Sports has the details.

It’s certainly not the way the club- or Marte- wanted to start the offseason, with a surgery. However, the catch, per Healey, is that the Mets say Starling Marte will be able to participate in spring training “without restriction.”

The typical recovery timeline for such an injury is generally eight weeks. Marte, 34, signed a four-year, $78 million contract with the Mets last December as part of an all-out free agency binge by owner Steve Cohen.

The two-time All-Star took to New York well, as he posted a .292 batting average with 16 homers, 63 RBI, 76 runs scored and 18 stolen bases in 118 games. Marte made the All-Star team- and his 132 OPS+ was tied for the highest mark of his career.

However, the injury bug bit Starling Marte back in June when he sustained the core injury that required this offseason surgery. Then, Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list after he suffered a fractured middle finger due to a hit by a pitch in September.

It’s honestly quite remarkable that he was able to put up the numbers he did for the Mets. There’s reason to believe that Starling Marte could be even more productive for the club next season when fully healthy.