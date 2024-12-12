When Juan Soto signed with the New York Mets, it sparked reactions from across the sports world. However, it surprised Mets owner Steve Cohen the most. He told ESPN that he thought there was no chance that Soto would leave the New York Yankees.



“Usually I'm pretty good at reading the signals. This one I totally missed,” Cohen told ESPN. “Scott called me, and I realized, ‘Holy s**t. This could happen.' I didn't expect it. I had no expectations it was going to happen. I was blown away.”



Soto's decision shocked many, especially considering the fact that the Yankees made it all the way to the World Series. In addition, they also had Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Gerrit Cole on the roster. They had more than enough star power to win their first title since 2009.



However, there was more to the story than Soto wanting out of The Bronx. Some rumors indicated that the former Yankees star wasn't pleased at how his family was treated by security. One situation could prove all the difference in the world. On a more realistic note though, the Yankees aren't getting any younger.



Judge is 32 years old and Stanton is 35 years old. Soto is only 26. While he could've been the cornerstone for the franchise, he chose another route. Some say that Soto simply chased the money and didn't care about winning. To add onto that point, Cohen has made it clear that he's not afraid to spend.

Steve Cohen had no idea Juan Soto would sign with the Mets

Since Cohen took over as owner, the Mets have had the highest payroll of any team in the MLB, with over $1 billion. With the newest signing, he's spending over $1.6 billion. However, money isn't a concern for him. Actually, Cohen made money with the Mets despite their lucrative spending spree. He's made comments time and time again about wanting to be a premier destination for players to go to.

However, Soto believes there's more to accomplish with the Mets. Compared to his previous Yankees teammates, there's a youth with the Mets. The 26-year-old has plenty of productive years ahead of him. His signing proved to be him looking about winning now but keeping in mind the future.

Regardless, Cohen will likely remain grateful for the top free agent signing with his squad. As a result, they'll have a target on their back and an expectation to win. Soto will be up for the challenge, and Cohen can keep investing in whatever the team needs until they have a World Series ring.