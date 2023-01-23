Under owner Steve Cohen, the New York Mets have been of the busiest teams in the MLB this offseason. But even with the Mets spending extravagantly on free agents, Cohen’s wallet still managed to get much, much bigger.

Alongside being the Mets’ owner, Cohen is also the founder of hedge fund Point72. The fund saw a 10.3% net gain in 2022, via the Financial Times. As Point72 generated more than $2.4 billion in profits, Cohen himself made $1.7 billion in personal gains, via the Institutional Investor.

The Mets’ offense spending spree included a two-year, $86 million contract with future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander. Coming off of another World Series title, Verlander’s $43 million average is tied with fellow Met Max Scherzer for highest among MLB starting pitchers.

New York didn’t stop adding to their pitching rotation from there. The Mets agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract with Kodai Senga. Both the Verlander and Senga signings came after the Mets locked up closer Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $102 million extension.

Beyond just Verlander, Senga and Diaz, the Mets added starting pitcher Jose Quintana and relief pitcher David Robertson while resigning relief pitcher Adam Ottavino. Offensively, the Mets have brought in veterans such as Tommy Pham and Omar Narvaez while signing outfielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million extension.

All-in-all, the Mets are set to have an MLB-leading payroll of almost $300 million. But as long as Steve Cohen and Point72 are raking in the cash, New York’s owner has proven he is willing to spend to help the Mets become World Series champions.