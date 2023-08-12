The New York Mets were forced to scratch shortstop Francisco Lindor shortly before they took the field Friday night against the first-place Atlanta Braves. The issue for the shortstop is right-side soreness, and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI Saturday.

Francisco Lindor was scratched from tonight's game with right side soreness. He will undergo imaging tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/3ks4MvZRs3 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 11, 2023

The issue could be a serious one, because Lindor almost always is in the lineup on an every-day basis. He had started in each of the Mets 114 games before they took the field against the Braves, and he has played 275 games during the past 2 seasons. The only other player who has started more Major League games is Marcus Semien of the Texas Rangers.

Lindor is slashing .270/.339/.449 with 22 homers and 18 stolen bases after a relatively slow start to the season. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Jonathan Arrauz.

“One thing about Francisco Lindor since the day he got here, he's a guy that takes a lot of pride in playing,” said Mets manager Buck Showalter. I've seen guys kind of (use it) as a reason to go the other direction. You don't have to worry about that with him. You're gonna get everything he's got the whole time that he's a member of this organization.”

To further amplify Showalter's point, Francisco Lindor only missed one game last season after fracturing his right middle finger following a mishap with a hotel door.

This season has been a major disappointment for the Mets. They were expected to battle the Braves and Phillies in the National League East, but they are 52-62 and in fourth place in the division.