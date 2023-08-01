Francisco Lindor has publicly supported the New York Mets amid their myriad of 2023 MLB traded deadline moves. The Mets traded away some of Francisco Lindor's best teammates, sending Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander to the AL West. David Robertson, Tommy Pham and Mark Canha were also part of the Mets' trade deadline fire sale.

The Mets have insisted that they wouldn't take part in a fire sale before unloading Verlander to the Houston Astros. Lindor called it a “repositioning,” suggesting that New York has done what's best for the franchise.

“I’m on board,” Lindor said, via Newsday's Tim Healy. “I signed up here to be on a winning franchise, and they’re trying to do what it takes to be a sustainable winning franchise.”

If what General Manager Bill Eppler told Scherzer is correct, the Mets are making trades with their eyes on the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Lindor is currently on track to be in New York for both campaigns and beyond. The shortstop is in the middle of a 10-year, $341 million contract runs through the 2031 season.

Lindor isn't among the Mets players who are having down seasons. While his .236 batting average isn't up to his usual standard, Lindor's .787 OPS is nearly identical to what he posted in 2021. Lindo has a solid 3.9 WAR with 21 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts.

Lindor was not in trade rumors ahead of the deadline.

With the sport's largest payroll by a wide margin, the Mets were expected to contend for the 2023 World Series. After going 50-55, New York has gone in the complete opposite direction at the trade deadline.