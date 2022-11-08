By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022

Updated 1 hour ago

The New York Mets are reportedly hesitant to offer Jacob deGrom a four-year contract, per SNY. SNY’s Andy Martino reports that deGrom and the Mets have discussed a deal. However, New York may not be willing to match a four-year offer from another team.

When healthy, Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball. But the ace will turn 35 next season and has battled injuries over the past couple of years. As a result, the Mets would prefer a four-year or less deal with deGrom.

From deGrom’s perspective, one would imagine that he would prefer a longer contract. This could prove to be his final opportunity at making truly lucrative money. Then again, pitchers such as Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have pitched at an elite level into their late 30s and early 40s. If deGrom continues to pitch well, he could be in store for another large contract in a few years. But producing ace-caliber results is fairly rare for older pitchers.

deGrom, who recently opted out of his Mets’ contract, will consider all of his options on the free agent market. Reports have stated that he’s enjoyed pitching in New York with the Mets. Nevertheless, he will likely be open to change for the right price.

Jacob deGrom is one of the best players available in a loaded 2022 free agent class. The Mets will continue to try and sign him. But they clearly would prefer a massive short-term deal. However, if they remain unwilling to go to four years, deGrom may be on his way out the door.